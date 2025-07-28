Broncos coach Sean Payton said Monday that Dobbins has made a swift transition into Denver's offense, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Payton noted the importance of Dobbins signing in June, rather than right on the eve of training camp. He had six weeks to get up to speed before camp and reportedly took most of the first-team reps during the first few practices (per Jon Heath of Broncos Wire). Dobbins and second-round pick RJ Harvey now figure to compete for the lead role, possibly battling into the season, while the likes of Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie and Blake Watson are fighting to hang on to roster spots. Dobbins' experience and passing-down skills could keep him in a significant role even if Harvey impresses early on.