Dobbins (foot) is pushing hard to return at some point during the postseason, though a return prior to the Super Bowl on Feb. 8 remains unlikely, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

The Super Bowl will be just over 12 weeks after Dobbins sustained a Lisfranc foot injury in Week 10, which landed him on injured reserve shortly afterward. Dobbins has made tangible steps forward in his recovery and has rejoined his teammates at team facilities, though he isn't yet ready to resume practicing. To reach the Super Bowl and give Dobbins a realistic chance to return this season, the Broncos would need to win two playoff games following their bye in the wild-card round. RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie will continue to hold down the fort in the backfield while the Broncos traverse the AFC side of the playoff bracket.