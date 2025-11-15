Dobbins, who will be placed on injured reserve due to a foot injury, may be ready to return in February if the Broncos advance to Super LX, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Getting all the way to the final game of the 2025 season may be difficult without Dobbins after he suffered a foot injury during a Week 10 win against the Raiders. The nature of the injury reportedly isn't a fracture but is a small ligament tear, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. While Dobbins is slated for surgery, rookie RJ Harvey is poised to lead the Broncos backfield moving forward, with Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin filling in behind him.