The Broncos are viewing Dobbins as a potential candidate for injured reserve after he sustained a left foot injury in Thursday's 10-7 win over the Raiders, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

According to Tomasson, the Broncos are still complementing the next steps for Dobbins, who was recently sent in for a second medical opinion on the injury he suffered on an apparent hip-drop tackle in the third quarter of the Week 10 win. Though the Broncos have a longer turnaround than normal in advance of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dobbins looks to be at significant risk of being sidelined for the first time all season. Until the Broncos solidify an estimated timeline for Dobbins' return from the injury, any decision on a potential IR stint for the running back will be put on hold. Rookie RJ Harvey is the next man up for touches and snaps out of the Denver backfield and should be considered worthy of at least a cursory pickup in shallower leagues where he's still available while Dobbins' status is muddled.