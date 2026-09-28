Dobbins rushed 17 times for 49 yards while catching one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Rams.

Dobbins is up to 35 rushing attempts through three weeks, while no other Denver running back has exceeded 10. Jonah Coleman (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, while RJ Harvey has more targets (11) than carries (five). Dobbins has yet to score on the ground after recording four rushing touchdowns last season, and he has been a non-factor in the passing game, as Sunday's targets were Dobbins' first two of the season. On the bright side, Dobbins has recovered from previous hip and hamstring concerns and is poised to keep leading Denver's ground game in Week 4 at San Francisco.