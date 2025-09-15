Dobbins rushed the ball 14 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts. He added one reception on two targets for nine yards.

Dobbins continued to work clearly as the top back in Denver, tallying 15 touches compared to six for RJ Harvey. Dobbins was also the more effective back, highlighted by long runs of 23 and 18 yards. The primary negative to his performance came near the goal line, as he was stuffed from the one-yard line on two separate drives before finally scoring from five yards away early in the third quarter. While those were lost opportunities for Dobbins, he has found the end zone in each of Denver's first two games while combining to rush for 138 yards.