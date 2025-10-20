Dobbins took 14 carries for 81 yards while losing one yard on his only reception in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Dobbins responded well from his worst outing of the season against the Jets last week (14-40-0), averaging 5.8 yards a carry while leading his team in rushing against the Giants. The veteran starter was held out of the end zone in consecutive games for the first time this season, which is the only negative takeaway from Sunday's win. Backup RJ Harvey poached a receiving touchdown on his only reception, but he generated zero rushing yards on four attempts as this backfield continues to belong to Dobbins. The Ohio State product checks in as a safe starting option in fantasy for Week 8 in a soft matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday.