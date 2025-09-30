Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Ends drought for new club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobbins rushed 16 times for 101 yards and caught his only target for four yards in Monday's 28-3 win over Cincinnati.
Dobbins made Swiss cheese of the Bengals defense Monday, averaging 6.3 yards per carry while helping his team dominate the time of possession battle (+15:56). The bruising back also ended a drought dating back to the 2022 season of Denver failing to produce a 100-yard rusher. The only blemish on the 26-year-old's night was the lack of a touchdown, ending the scoring streak he started the season with at three games. Dobbins will face a stiffer test Week 5 when the Broncos visit the Eagles on Sunday, but fantasy managers should start their hot asset regardless.
More News
-
Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Rumbles for 83 yards plus TD•
-
Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Dominates backfield touches•
-
Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Works ahead of Harvey•
-
Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: One touch in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Comfortable in Payton's offense•
-
Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Signing one-year deal with Broncos•