Dobbins rushed six times for 23 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Cardinals.

Dobbins extended his touchdown streak to three games with a one-yard rushing score to end the third quarter, but he was far less efficient on the ground than Jonah Coleman, who rushed nine times for 54 yards in his return from an ankle injury, averaging 6.0 YPC to Dobbins' 3.8. Coleman and RJ Harvey each had two catches, with Harvey breaking free for a 52-yard touchdown on one of those receptions, while Dobbins hasn't exceeded 12 receiving yards in a game this season. With Coleman likely to claim a chunk of the rushing opportunities moving forward, Dobbins profiles as a touchdown-dependent Week 8 fantasy option against the Chiefs.