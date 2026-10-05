Dobbins rushed 11 times for 40 yards and brought in both targets for 12 yards in the Broncos' 24-14 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Dobbins functioned in his usual lead-back role, but the Broncos eventually had to focus more on the pass in the fourth quarter after falling behind by a 17-6 margin. The veteran back has logged double-digit carries in three straight games, yet he's topped out at 49 rushing yards in terms of a single-game high thus far this season. Dobbins is averaging just 3.5 yards per carry and has a scant three receptions for 16 yards over the first four games, which doesn't give him much momentum as he heads into a Week 5 road divisional matchup against the Chargers.