Dobbins rushed 20 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for five yards in the Broncos' 21-17 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Dobbins remained the clear lead back, with rookie RJ Harvey logging only four carries. The former toughed out a difficult matchup on the ground, with his long run on the afternoon a modest 17 yards. Dobbins recorded his fourth rushing touchdown in five games on a two-yard run early in the fourth quarter, while his yardage total was his third highest of the campaign and fourth over 75 yards already in 2025. Dobbins has played a minimal role in the passing game so far, but his secure role in the ground attack gives him an appealing fantasy floor heading into a favorable Week 6 matchup in London against the Jets next Sunday.