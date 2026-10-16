Dobbins rushed 17 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for five yards during the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks on Thursday.

Dobbins was in the customary position of leading the Broncos' ground attack in rush attempts and rushing yards, but he averaged only 2.4 yards per carry against a stingy Seahawks front. Nevertheless, the veteran back made a trip to the end zone for the second consecutive game, going in from four yards out early in the second quarter. After averaging 4.5 yards per carry in a Week 1 loss to the Chiefs, Dobbins has hit a wall in terms of efficiency, but he'll remain the top option in the ground attack for a favorable Week 7 road matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 25.