Broncos head coach Sean Payton announced Tuesday that Dobbins has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Payton didn't go into details regarding what contributed to the Broncos' decision to suspend Dobbins, but the ban comes after the veteran running back played a season-low one snap in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders. Dobbins wasn't present for Wednesday's practice, and Payton confirmed that the 27-year-old will remain away from the team throughout Week 12 prep, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com. With Dobbins out of the picture for Friday's matchup with the Steelers, rookie Jonah Coleman should be in store for another hefty workload out of the backfield after breaking out for 129 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 28 touches in Week 11. Tyler Badie (thumb) was designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday and could be activated to serve as Coleman's top backup.