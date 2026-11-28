The Broncos lifted Dobbins' (personal) suspension Saturday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Postl reports.

Dobbins was handed a one-game ban by Denver for conduct detrimental to the team this week, and he completed it upon the conclusion of Friday's 27-5 loss at Pittsburgh. Now that he's available again to the backfield, the team waived Cody Schrader on Saturday, but Dobbins will remain behind rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman, and RJ Harvey (knee) also is eligible to be activated from IR ahead of Week 13 action. As a result, Dobbins seemingly is an afterthought in the Broncos offense.