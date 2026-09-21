The Broncos are optimistic that Dobbins sustained only a minor hamstring injury during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Jaguars and will be available to play Week 3 versus the Rams, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Dobbins has been far from a picture of durability during his seven-year NFL career, but early indications are that his latest setback on the health front isn't anything significant. The Broncos haven't provided word that Dobbins will be sent in for an MRI, and the team will likely use his activity in practices Wednesday through Friday to determine his availability heading into next Sunday's game. With RJ Harvey (hamstring) inactive against the Jaguars and with Dobbins making an early exit, rookie Jonah Coleman (10 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown, three catches for 19 yards) ended up finishing the contest as the Broncos' top option out of the backfield.