Dobbins suffered a foot injury during Thursday's 10-7 win against the Raiders and is getting a second opinion, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Dobbins left the field after an apparent hip-drop tackle at the end of a two-yard run in the middle of the third quarter and missed the next three drives before returning late in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory with six more carries to run out the clock. Overall, he had 18 rushes for 77 yards and caught his only target for seven yards, while No. RB RJ Harvey combined for six touches for 18 total yards. The Broncos don't play again until Sunday, Nov. 16 versus the Chiefs, so a diagnosis and potential prognosis should be known well before that point.