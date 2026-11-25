The Broncos placed Dobbins on the reserve/suspended list Wednesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Head coach Sean Payton had previously announced Tuesday that Dobbins would be suspended for Friday's game against the Steelers due to conduct detrimental to the team, but it wasn't immediately clear whether or not the running back would count toward the 53-man roster. As a result of Wednesday's transaction, the Broncos will now have an open roster spot to use for Week 12, and Tyler Badie (thumb) could be activated from injured reserve to help fill the void in the backfield. Dobbins' suspension came after he played just one snap in the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday, when rookie Jonah Coleman took on a bell-cow role and handled 28 touches.