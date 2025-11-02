Dobbins carried the ball 15 times for 61 yards and caught his only target for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 18-15 win over the Texans.

The veteran back led the Broncos in rushing on the afternoon, but once again he saw rookie RJ Harvey deliver a big play, this time a 27-yard TD reception from Bo Nix early in the fourth quarter that sparked a comeback. Dobbins has gone four straight games without a score of his own, putting a cap on his fantasy value, but he's still produced 695 rushing yards and four touchdowns through his first nine games with Denver. Dobbins should be busy again in Week 10 against the Raiders.