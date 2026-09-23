Dobbins (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

As for the other injured Broncos running backs, RJ Harvey (hamstring) also was a limited participant, while Jonah Coleman didn't practice due to a sprained ankle. Dobbins himself suffered what was termed a hamstring injury during the team's Week 2 win against the Jaguars, but it was reclassified as a hip issue on Denver's first Week 3 practice report. He'll now have two more practices to prove his health ahead of the weekend.