Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Dobbins (foot) may have a chance to return toward the end of the season, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Payton was talking about LB Drew Sanders (foot) potentially returning toward the end of the season and then mentioned that "the same could maybe be said" about Dobbins. This sounds like something to keep in mind for the real-life playoffs rather than the fantasy playoffs, as Payton made it clear that both Dobbins and Sanders are still a ways out.