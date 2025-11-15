The Broncos officially placed Dobbins (foot) on injured reserve Saturday, per the NFL's transaction log.

There was worry that Dobbins' foot injury would require an IR stint, and while that has come to pass, he's now slated to miss at least the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery on his foot, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. There's also the potential that Dobbins is healthy by the Super Bowl, if the Broncos happen to advance that far, but for as long as Dobbins is sidelined, rookie RJ Harvey will pace the team's backfield, while Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin are on hand for complementary roles.