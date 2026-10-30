Dobbins and Jonah Coleman will lead the Broncos' backfield against the Chiefs on Sunday due to the absence of RJ Harvey (knee), Eric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Harvey popped up on Thursday's injury report due to a knee injury and was unable to practice Friday, which resulted in him being ruled out for Sunday's AFC West tilt. Dobbins found the end zone in Week 7 against the Cardinals but was less efficient with his carries than Coleman, although the duo could have a fairly even split in backfield duties in Harvey's absence. Through seven regular-season games. Dobbins has turned 87 carries into 293 yards (3.4 YPC) and three touchdowns while adding eight catches on nine targets for 27 yards.