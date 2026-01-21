Dobbins (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The Broncos designated Dobbins to return from injured reserve Monday, and now that he's back on the practice field, he at least has a chance to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. Perhaps Super Bowl LX is a more realistic opportunity for Dobbins to suit up again, assuming the Broncos win this weekend, but his status will continue to be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to to return for the first contest. Currently, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie are the healthy backfield options for Denver.