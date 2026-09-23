Dobbins, who exited Sunday's 20-13 win over the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, is expected to practice this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dobbins logged 21 snaps and carried 10 times for 36 yards Sunday before checking out of the game late in the third quarter when the hamstring issue cropped up. Initial evaluations on Dobbins' hamstring indicated that he avoided any sort of major injury, and he looks like he'll have a chance at suiting up this weekend against the Rams if he continues to make progress over the next few days. The Broncos will issue their first Week 3 injury report later Wednesday, when the extent of Dobbins' participation in practice will be revealed.