Dobbins did not log a rush attempt and brought in his only target for four yards in the Broncos' 30-9 preseason win over the 49ers on Saturday night.

Dobbins' only touch of the night came on Denver's first possession, one play after his first target of the night fell incomplete but was wiped off the books by an illegal use of hands penalty against San Francisco. Dobbins was the only one of the top four backs on Denver's depth chart not to log a carry -- RJ Harvey, Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for 18 rush attempts -- but the veteran is almost certain to open the campaign in a prominent role and could certainly see more action in Denver's second preseason contest next Saturday night at home against the Cardinals.