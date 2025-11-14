Dobbins, who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, is believed to be sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a significant foot injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, Dobbins is still working through his options, and while there's been no final determination, IR remains a possibility for the running back. In his looming absence, 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey is poised to lead Denver's backfield, with Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin slated to work behind him in complementary roles.