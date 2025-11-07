Dobbins rushed 18 times for 77 yards and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

Dobbins put together a solid showing in the divisional clash, despite the fact he appeared to miss some time while being looked at by trainers on the sideline at one point. The veteran back was in on Denver's final drive and gained 12 yards on his final two carries to seal the victory, so there doesn't appear to be any injury concerns for Dobbins coming out of the contest. Dobbins has exceeded 60 rushing yards in four consecutive games and nine of his 10 contests overall, and he should once again play a significant role when the Broncos host the Chiefs for a Week 11 divisional showdown on Sunday, Nov. 16.