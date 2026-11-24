Dobbins logged just one snap in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Raiders, though head coach Sean Payton said Monday that Dobbins "is going to be super important" moving forward, Will Petersen of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Dobbins' opportunities have been dwindling since Week 7 against Arizona, when he dropped to 14 offensive snaps after tallying 31 the week prior. That contest against the Cardinals was when rookie Jonah Coleman returned from a four-game absence, and Coleman has since forced his way into Denver's lead-RB role with blossoming production that has included five rushing TDs over his past three games. Coleman got nearly every running-back snap for Denver on Sunday, with practice-squad elevation Cody Schrader logging just two snaps and Dobbins one. Despite Payton's proclamation that Dobbins still has a "super important" role with the team, there's little reason to expect him to be a reliable fantasy asset as long as Coleman is healthy.