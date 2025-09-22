Dobbins carried the ball 11 times for 83 yards and a touchdown while catching one pass for no gain in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

While his new team couldn't secure the victory, Dobbins was able to have a strong game against his former club. The bruising tailback accrued nearly all of his production on an impressive three-play drive to open the second half, where he took three consecutive carries for 66 yards all the way to the end zone. Dobbins finished the contest with nine more rushing attempts than backup RJ Harvey, cementing his status as Denver's No. 1 option out of the backfield. The 26-year-old Dobbins will attempt to extend his current scoring streak to four games when the Broncos host the Bengals on Monday Night Football in Week 4.