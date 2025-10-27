Dobbins took 15 carries for 111 yards and caught both of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 44-24 win over Dallas.

Dobbins took full advantage of Dallas' porous rush defense Sunday, rumbling for his second 100-plus yard rushing game this season. Fantasy managers will be annoyed to see rookie backup RJ Harvey gobble up three touchdowns on just eight total touches, as even just one of those scores going to the starter would have elevated his fantasy score from good to great. Touchdown vultures aside, Dobbins has been as steady as they come leading Denver's rushing attack in 2025, maintaining a stellar 5.0 per-carry average through eight starts.