Dobbins recorded 18 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown and gathered in both targets for six yards during Sunday's 23-17 win at the Chargers.

Dobbins easily led both teams in touches with 20, which marked a season high, and he also reached the end zone for the first time in the current campaign. Meanwhile, fellow RB RJ Harvey was contained to three rushes for seven yards, marking his lowest touch count of 2026. Dobbins has received a more consistent workload among the two players with 13.8 touches per game (as opposed to 8.8 per contest for Harvey), making him the more appealing of the two backfield options in Denver.