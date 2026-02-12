Dobbins (foot) ended the 2025 campaign with 153 carries for 772 yards and four touchdowns, adding 11 receptions on 14 targets for 37 yards across 10 regular-season games.

Dobbins ended up leading the Broncos in rushing yards despite missing the final seven games of the regular season. The 27-year-old running back had a strong start to his sixth season, as he handled the majority of touches out of the backfield ahead of rookie RJ Harvey, Tyler Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin. A foot injury suffered in Week 10 required surgery, forcing him to miss the remainder of the 2025 season. Though Dobbins proved to be a good signing when he was on the field, his issues with durability remain a concern. The veteran resumed practicing in a limited fashion ahead of Denver's AFC Championship Game loss to the Patriots, but he was ultimately not quite ready to play. It appears he is on the right track in his recovery, boding well for his ability to be ready for next season. However, where he'll be playing remains a mystery, as Dobbins will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing just a one-year deal with the Broncos last June. If the Ohio State product returns to Denver, he'd likely split time with Harvey, whose development in the second half of the 2025 campaign should earn him consistent playing time in his sophomore season. If healthy, Dobbins figures to draw attention from several running back-needy teams around the league.