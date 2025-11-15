The Broncos are slated to placed Dobbins on injured reserve, as the running back needs foot surgery that may end his season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Dobbins' 2025 campaign now is in peril due to the hip-drop tackle that he endured during Denver's Week 10 win against the Raiders. The team has yet to make the move to IR official, but if he indeed is out for the rest of the campaign, he'll finish it with 153 carries for 772 yards and four touchdowns and 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 37 yards. RJ Harvey is poised to lead the Broncos backfield for the foreseeable future.