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Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Soft-tissue injury; expected to be be fine

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Sean Payton noted Monday that Dobbins has a soft tissue injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Dobbins left Monday's practice with a trainer, with his exit due to an unspecified soft-tissue injury. Per DiLalla, Payton thinks that the running back will be fine, but it looks like Dobbins' practice participation could be impacted ahead of Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons. If that's the case, added practice reps will be available for RJ Harvey, Jonah Coleman and Jaleel McLaughlin.

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