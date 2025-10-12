Dobbins carried the ball 14 times for 40 yards and failed to bring in his only target in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

Denver's entire backfield struggled to find running lanes Sunday, with no tailbacks finishing with a per-carry average higher than 3.0 yards in the win. Dobbins still comfortably led the Broncos with 14 rushing attempts, 12 more than rookie backup RJ Harvey. This was easily Dobbins' worst fantasy score of the season after providing managers with five weeks of consistent RB2 production. The veteran starter has an excellent opportunity to get back on track in Week 7 against the Giants, who currently are surrendering 128.8 rushing yards per game thus far this season.