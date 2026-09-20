Dobbins exited Sunday's game versus the Jaguars due to a hamstring injury, Sam Jane of The Denver Post reports.

Dobbins favored his hamstring as he left the field in the second half and promptly visited the sideline tent. While he was spotted with his helmet after being evaluated, he may not return to the Broncos' Week 2 contest, and if he doesn't, he'll finish with 10 carries for 36 yards. With direct backup RB RJ Harvey (hamstring) inactive Sunday, rookie fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie are left as the healthy options at the position.