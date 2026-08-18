Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Suited up in full pads Tuesday

Dobbins (undisclosed) was in full pads for Tuesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Dobbins left last Monday's session due to what eventually was termed a soft-tissue injury by coach Sean Payton, and he's subsequently been able to work since then, with Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com noting that the running back looked sharp Tuesday during drills. Looking ahead, Dobbins is on track to reprise his role at the top of a Denver backfield that also includes 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey and 2026 fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman. As long as he can stay healthy, Dobbins should see enough of a workload to merit fantasy lineup attention, but the continued presence of Harvey, who will also see his share of touches, as well as Coleman possibly emerging as a factor, are variables that could hamper Dobbins' weekly ceiling.