Dobbins carried the ball seven times for 13 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over Kansas City.

While the veteran RB got the start, by the end of the game Dobbins had fully given way to rookie Jonah Coleman, who wound up delivering 104 scrimmage yards on 15 touches and scored the game-winning touchdown. With RJ Harvey (knee) on IR, Dobbins will still have a role in the Denver backfield, but Coleman made a compelling case Sunday to become the team's new No. 1 back. Dobbins should at least be more productive in Week 9, even on limited volume, against a Panthers defense that's among the worst in the league against the run.