Dobbins (foot) won't play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Dobbins, who last saw game action in Week 10, when he sustained a foot injury that required surgery, has been able to practice in a limited fashion this week, but he's not quite ready to return to action. In his continued absence, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie will handle the Broncos' RB duties this weekend. Dobbins' next chance to suit up would occur in the event that Denver advances to Super Bowl LX, which will take place Feb. 8.