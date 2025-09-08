Dobbins rushed the ball 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Denver's backfield was one of the more interesting to monitor in Week 1, and Dobbins ultimately out-touched R.J. Harvey 18-7. Dobbins was largely held in check by the Titans' defense, though he did manage 12 carries for 51 yards in the second half -- highlighted by a 19-yard touchdown scamper midway through the fourth quarter to secure victory for the Broncos. Positive game script likely tilted usage in Dobbins' direction, but he looks to be the lead back by at least a small margin for the time being.