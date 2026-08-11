Broncos' J.K. Dobbins: Works in individual drills Tuesday

Dobbins, who left practice early Monday with soft-tissue injury, went through individual drills during Tuesday's session, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Dobbins' quick return to work after leaving Monday's practice with a trainer signals that his issue was minor, though it remains to be seen if he'll see action in Friday's preseason opener against the Falcons. As the coming campaign approaches, Dobbins is slated to reprise his key role in a Denver backfield that also includes 2025 second-rounder RJ Harvey and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman. The key for Dobbins in terms of his fantasy utlity is staying healthy, giving his injury history. Moreover, Harvey will no doubt see his share of touches, with Coleman also a candidate to mix in, even if Dobbins heads into Week 1 as the team's de facto starter.