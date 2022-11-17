The Broncos designated Bobenmoyer (thumb) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

Bobenmoyer underwent successful surgery after being placed on IR with a thumb injury Oct. 10., and he'll now be eligible to play as soon as Sunday's game against the Raiders. While the 25-year-old will have a 21-day window to practice before having to be restored to Denver's active roster, the team is confident he'll be available against Las Vegas, according to Mike Klis of 9News Denver. In Bobenmoyer's absence, Mitchell Fraboni has handed long-snapping duties for the Broncos, though he'll now miss at least the next four games after being placed on IR with a fractured finger Wednesday.