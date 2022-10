Bobenmoyer (undisclosed) was placed on the Bronco injured reserve Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Bobenmoyer will sit out until at least Week 10 while dealing with an undisclosed injury, though it's unclear if this issue will keep him sidelined beyond this potential return date. It's unclear who will handle Denver's long-snapper duties while the third-year veteran remains sidelined.