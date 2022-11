The Jets traded Martin to Denver on Tuesday along with a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for 2024 fourth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After sending star edge-rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami at the trade deadline, the Broncos are scrambling to find fill-in reps at the position. Until Baron Browning and Randy Gregory return from injuries, Martin could actually see a significant role in Denver's defense right away.