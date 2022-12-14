Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that Martin (knee) will go on injured reserve, ending his 2022 campaign, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Hackett sustained the knee issue during the Broncos' Week 14 loss to Kansas City and will miss the final four games of the regular season after being placed on injured reserve. The fifth-year linebacker made 13 total appearances (five with Denver and eight with the Jets) during the 2022 campaign and complied 14 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble.