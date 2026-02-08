Barron recorded 35 tackles (24 solo), five passes defensed, including one interception and one fumble recovery across 17 games with Denver in 2025.

Barron had a solid first season in Denver, playing in a depth role behind fellow slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. The rookie was effective in his opportunities, proving to be an opportunistic playmaker. McMillian is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, and if the Broncos don't bring him back next season, it's possible Barron could see his role expand in 2026. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old Texas product will look to take a step forward and continue to develop heading into his sophomore campaign.