Butt says he hasn't had any issues with his surgically repaired right knee since last season, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Butt tore the ACL in his right knee twice while he was at the University of Michigan, with the second incident occurring in the Orange Bowl at the end of his senior season. Previously viewed as a likely second- or third-round pick, Butt fell to the fifth round (No. 145 overall) of last year's draft, ultimately landing with a team that had a clear need at his position. He began practicing in mid-October and initially was targeting a late-season debut, but the Broncos placed him on injured reserve in early November when he experienced renewed soreness in his knee. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph expects Butt to be a full participant in the offseason program, where the tight end will have his first chance to make a good impression as he looks to eventually beat out Jeff Heuerman and Austin Traylor for the starting gig. Of course, it won't come as any surprise if the Broncos select a tight end in the early or middle rounds of the upcoming draft, potentially complicating the situation.