Broncos' Jake Butt: Back at practice, taking it slow
Butt (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Andrew Mason of the team's official site reports.
Butt was forced out of last week's practice sessions due revamped soreness in his knee, but it appears the Michigan product is nearing a return to full health. Before throwing him in the line of duty, it'll be important for Butt to hold up well during practice and prove he can play without any limitations. The rookie tight end is still within the 21-day practice evaluation period for players who begin the season on the non-football injury list.
