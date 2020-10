Butt (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Butt missed last week's blowout loss to the Chiefs, but a trio of limited practices this week will leave the door open for a Week 8 return. He'll be the No. 3 tight end upon return to the lineup, as rookie Albert Okwuegbunam has proved to be a solid pass-catcher behind top option Noah Fant.