Broncos' Jake Butt: Could be back for camp
Coach Vic Fangio said he's hopeful Butt (knee) will be available for training camp, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
The beginning of training camp sounds optimistic given Butt's statement in late March that he was still about five months away from being able to practice. His timeline hints at a possible stint on the PUP list to begin the season, which shouldn't come as any surprise for a player recovering from his third ACL tear in a five-year span. The injury in September at least took place in his left knee, while the first two tears impacted his right. The Broncos don't seem to be counting on Butt for a major contribution in 2019, as they re-signed Jeff Heuerman to a two-year contract and drafted Noah Fant at No. 20 overall.
